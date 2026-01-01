Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle REACT to the cringiest clips of 2025

Pour a drink. Hide behind the couch. This is the Cringemas recap politicians wish you’d forget.

  January 01, 2026   |   News Analysis

What better way to ring in the new year than by reliving the political cringe we survived together?

On the New Year’s Eve edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel Roundup co-host and acclaimed bestselling children’s author Lise Merle for "The 12 Days of Cringemas" — a rapid-fire reaction tour through 12 of the most painfully awkward, self-important, and aggressively unrelatable political videos of the year.

You know the ones.

The politicians dancing. The “hello, fellow kids” energy. The dead-eyed talking points that make zero sense. 

We watch. We react. We cringe. We mock. 

Pour a drink. Hide behind the couch.

This is the Cringemas recap politicians wish you’d forget.

