Shocking: Pickering City Council continues attack on free speech, press freedom

Another council meeting in Pickering, Ont. (population: 105,407), another grotesque attack on freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press.

And at the end of the evening, observers, who were frog-marched out the council chambers by armed police officers (!) were left wondering if they were still residing in the Dominion of Canada – or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Alas, Pickering City Council, under the leadership of Mayor Kevin Ashe – who adroitly physically resembles a James Bond villain, albeit minus the motorized wheelchair and Persian cat – has enacted a series of censorious procedures that are downright draconian and disturbing. And maybe even illegal.

Control freaks! Pickering City Council is stifling debate, discussion, and even press freedom. Why?



Members of the Durham Regional Police Service are now commonplace fixtures at council meetings..



For example, as previously documented, if someone says something or posts something on social media that’s deemed to be negative towards a city councillor, that person shall receive a visit by a bylaw enforcement officer and be served with a notice of… trespass!? Seriously. Several citizens have received such notices, prohibiting them from venturing on to city properties due to committing the sin of… “wrong thought”?

As well, according to councillor Lisa Robinson – the sole councillor who has fought against these censorious measures – delegation times have been slashed from 10 minutes to five minutes; there is no longer a question and answer period; media outlets have to be “approved” by two-thirds of council in order for the journalist to cover the meeting; recording meetings on cellphones is now prohibited; and Robinson says the live feed video of council meetings are allegedly being manipulated and censored.

Members of the Durham Regional Police Service are now commonplace fixtures at council meetings, always on standby to remove or even criminally charge those who do not “behave.”

Rebel News journalist David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was forced to leave a Pickering City Council meeting by police after a city employee objected to his presence.



Indeed, last Monday night, approximately 20 police officers descended upon Pickering City Hall. One would be forgiven for thinking a mass shooting had just taken place. But it was simply King Ashe flexing his muscles. And even though Durham Region is undergoing a record crimewave, apparently the priority of the police department is to shut down, Gestapo-style, any expressions of contrarian opinions. Absolutely shameful.

Rebel News was there on Monday to chronicle the plight of Robinson who has been docked six months’ salary for “wrong-thought”. One of the first items on the docket was to take away another three months’ salary for the same “crime.” Spoiler alert: that motion passed unanimously. Gross.

Not that we got to witness this egregious bullying. Alas, Rebel News was deemed media non grata and told to beat it. We didn’t receive two-thirds’ of the votes. In fact, the motion wasn’t even voted on as there was no seconder. But that’s how they roll in Pickering these days.

As we departed, we asked Mayor Ashe why members of the independent press cannot cover a council meeting taking place in a taxpayer-funded edifice. No answers were forthcoming from His Excellency.

And it only got worse: a police officer said we had to leave the building’s lobby or face trespassing charges. So, we left. Alas, as we stood outside in the rain, that same officer subsequently announced we were being trespassed anyway! Indeed, we were informed that we are prohibited from visiting city hall for six months. The reason? “Just following orders.” Nice.

So, what is the unspoken strategy at play here? According to Robinson, there is allegedly all sorts of corruption afoot at city hall. And council wants to cover up their shenanigans by literally conducting meetings under a cone of silence.

David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) hears from Lisa Robinson (@LifelibertyLisa), a city councillor in Pickering, Ont., who has been on the receiving end of efforts to censor her and other critics of local officials.



So, where is the Doug Ford government regarding this abuse of Charter rights given that municipalities are creatures of the province? Incredibly, the province’s number one cherry cheesecake enthusiast has no problem with these draconian measures.

In fact, according to a Toronto Star article, municipal politicians could be fired for “serious misconduct” and barred from running for four years under new legislation introduced by the province.

Stated Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra: “Our intent is to increase accountability to make sure that members of municipal councils and boards act in a way that is ethical and responsible.”

Yeah, who needs that messy business of removing politicians via that process known as an “election”?

And not to be a nitpicker here, but can Clandra kindly define “serious misconduct”?

And what of that ancient Latin phrase, quis custodiet ipsos custodes (translation: “who watches the watchers?”) Which is to say, will similar removal-without-an-election legislation apply to Ontario MPPs? No chance. Yet another example of one law for thee, one law for me. Despicable.

Postscript: as we departed Pickering City Hall, we couldn’t help but notice that about 100 metres outside the entrance is the city’s cenotaph. This memorial honours those Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice in preserving our democratic rights and freedoms. If those soldiers were alive today, what, pray tell, would they have to say about the Orwellian ideology and the censorious thugs who are now lording over this municipality?