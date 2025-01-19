Should Alberta halt oil exports to the United States? Albertans weigh in

The oil and gas industry is back in the political spotlight, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith clashing with Trudeau and her fellow premiers over energy policies and economic priorities.

The height of the controversy began earlier this week when the federal government brought the idea of cutting off energy supply to the U.S. and imposing export tariffs on Alberta energy and other products to the United States. Alberta premier Danielle Smith responded to these threats by saying it would spark a “national unity crisis”. She then flipped off the Trudeau Liberals’ stance, declaring that Alberta would not comply with export tariffs on its oil, gas, and other resources, nor support an outright export ban.

This stems from the statements made by the incoming President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose a 25% export tariff on Canadian goods, citing concerns over border security. He argued that failure to enforce stricter border policies warrants consequences for Canada.

Danielle Smith says she's "very concerned" by the leadership vacuum created by Trudeau's 'resignation.'



The premier calls for an immediate election so a new leader can engage with the incoming Trump administration as tariffs loom. pic.twitter.com/JkcTCNO9Bs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

Canada’s premiers and outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met to discuss the challenges and explore possible solutions. However, the Alberta premier strongly opposed the proposals put forward. Smith claimed the policies would strangle Alberta’s economy and accused Ottawa of ignoring provincial rights to control their natural resources.

Instead, she urged Canadians to use this tariff threat as an “opportunity to correct” the misguided direction of this country.” She plans to meet with U.S lawmakers and officials to make a case against the imposition of tariffs on Canada.

