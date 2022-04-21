Should Canada drop vaccine mandates for air travel? Torontonians react

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,848,348.86 Raised

We are seeing countries all across the globe starting to remove their vaccine mandates for air travel. The latest being New Zealand, who just scrapped their mandatory proof-of-vaccination requirement in order to board an airplane.

On the same land that Canadians are standing on right now, across the border in the United States not only do you not have to show proof of vaccination to board a flight, but you no longer have to wear a mask while flying.

Countries are moving on, learning to live with COVID-19. But why does Canada always seem to be lagging behind?

When you really start to look into the matter, you will discover that many of these mandates in Canada just don’t make much sense. Vaccinated or not, you can hop on a bus from Toronto to Montreal. If you were to try and do that same trip on a plane, you would be required to show proof of vaccination.

If this is really all about protecting others and “doing our part”, why is it OK to pack on a bus but not on an airplane? We took a trip downtown to Kensington Market in Toronto to find out what people think about this, and if it makes any sense to them.