Sir Winston Churchill statue unveiled in Calgary on D-Day 80th anniversary
'I am slightly worried that this statue will be vandalized, either by the protesters who are here today, or by Gaza protesters, or climate protesters,' said Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from Calgary as a new statue of Sir Winston Churchill was unveiled on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
With Churchill as Britain's prime minister, on June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched the largest seaborne invasion in history, laying the foundations for the eventual liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany.
Churchill's great-grandson Randolph spoke at the event along with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and former premier Jason Kenney.
Winston Churchill’s great grandson, Randolph, makes remarks in advance of the unveiling of the new statue in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/NVKl3qJZjJ— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 6, 2024
Speaking about why he decided to attend the unveiling of the statue, Ezra said, "I came out here because I wanted to be there when a Churchill statue was actually put up rather than when a statue of a great man was torn down."
Several protesters also attended the event holding signs critical of the former British prime minister and wartime leader. None of the demonstrators would speak about their position on Churchill, and one protester hid his face with a mask and sunglasses.
In an era where statues are torn down, a monument to Sir Winston Churchill stands tall
The former British prime minister's strong leadership and contributions to the Allied defeat of Germany are undeniable.
In one of Churchill's most famous wartime speeches, he said, "We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender."
