BREAKING: Smoke bomb thug is going to GET AWAY without facing charges!

New developments have unfolded in the case of an alleged smoke bomb attack targeting pastor Sean Feucht and a Montreal church last summer.

In July 2025, Feucht, a musician who hosts Christian worship services, was touring across Canada. Pressure campaigns led venues to cancel a number of his events. When this happened in Montreal, the Ministerios Restauración church stepped up and offered to host his service.

As Rebel News reported at the time, the event was met with protests and intimidation from activists gathered outside. During the service, an individual allegedly entered the building, ignited two smoke bombs, and threw them on stage before fleeing the scene.

Further investigations by Rebel News identified the alleged suspect as Gabriel Lepage, an employee of the Department of National Defence, who also appears to have ties to far-left activists.

In September, we attempted to question Lepage and shared the information we had gathered with the Montreal police.

Seven months later, in February 2026, the detective assigned to the case informed the victim that the recommended charge would be mischief over $5,000, citing section 430 of the Criminal Code.

It is worth noting that under Quebec law, deliberately setting off smoke bombs inside a place of worship during a service could potentially lead to more serious charges, including offences related to interfering with religious property.

However, the police opted to pursue the lesser mischief charge.

Since then, the case has taken a new turn. After learning the file had been transferred to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), we sought more information.

Officials stated no public information was available, providing us with a file number upon mention of Lepage's name — indirectly confirming his inclusion in the case.

Weeks later, the victim contacted the DPCP directly. During that exchange, an employee reportedly stated: “I see that a decision has been made — the case has been declined.”

The employee then retracted that comment, referring the victim back to investigators, citing an inability to disclose further details, despite appearing to have accidentally leaked the information.

Rebel News reached out to all parties involved — the investigator, Montreal police and the DPCP — seeking confirmation or denial within 24 hours. All declined to comment, maintaining no public information was available.

We will continue to investigate this story.