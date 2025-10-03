SMOKE BOMBS: Pastor Speaks Out About Shocking Revelations

Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal continues to reel from the July attack during Sean Feucht’s worship service, when a man threw two smoke bombs onto the stage. The alleged smoke bomber, Gabriel Lepage, reportedly works at the Longue Point Military Base under the Department of National Defence and appears to have close ties to Antifa circles.

Pastor Bernaby Quevedo, who leads the church with his father, identified the suspect immediately. “Yes, this is the man that throw those two bombs. Yeah, they have the same glasses, the same hairline. Yeah, it’s the same build. He’s only missing the two straps,” he said, looking at the photo of Lepage.

Learning that the alleged suspect works for National Defence left Quevedo shaken. “It’s alarming, really, because he is in a position of information, he’s in a position that he can access information, vital information, private information, and hearing this is very alarming, in the sense that he’s in an Antifa cell… It’s alarming, really alarming how the Ministry of Defence has allowed him to be in that position,” the pastor stated.

Quevedo also condemned the apparent lack of urgency from authorities.

“They are for the defence of the nation and he is one of the attackers… He needs to lose his job, he needs to be brought before justice. Something has to happen.”

He expressed frustration with what he called a double standard. “We saw it when the mosque in Quebec (shooting), they found the man very fast… So yeah, I believe because it was a mosque, they would have considered this a heinous act…”

Despite the chaos, Quevedo emphasized his congregation’s resilience. “There was a smoke all the way up to the back, and we never stopped worshiping because we believe that God is greater.”