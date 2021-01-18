SNEAK PREVIEW: Toronto cops grab, tackle, arrest protesters

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

As they have done every weekend since late in April of 2020, the protesters of Yahoo Nation gathered in opposition of Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions, this time demonstrating against the province's move into a second state of emergency.

Although police have given some of the organizers and speakers a hard time with tickets, things had largely remained peaceful as the crowd regularly showed support to the uniformed officers as they watched over the rallies each weekend.

This past Saturday, however, things drastically changed. Police blocked off Yonge-Dundas Square with a large presence, while the attendees attempted to carry on with their protest.

After police warned the crowd to disperse, officers began arresting some of those in attendance.

On today's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared a preview of the story Rebel News being compiled for release this week.

Watch this teaser, and stay tuned for more as Rebel reporter David Menzies was on the scene in downtown Toronto and will be filing a full report on the day's events.