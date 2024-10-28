SOGI opponent Barry Neufeld defends child safety amid 'online hate' trial

Barry Neufeld, former long-time Chilliwack school trustee and outspoken critic of BC's controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program, which has promoted the teaching of gender ideology in schools, is at the centre of a significant free speech case in British Columbia.

Neufeld faces a human rights complaint filed by the BC Teachers' Federation (BCTF) seven years ago, which alleges his criticism of gender ideology in schools—and his stated belief that medically transitioning children is child abuse—constitutes "online hate" under Section 7 of BC’s Human Rights Code.

Section 7 prohibits publications that "indicate discrimination or an intention to discriminate" or are “likely to” incite hatred against protected groups, including those who identify as being a sex different from what they are.

Neufeld has maintained all along that he has not said anything against any individuals or a specific community, but rather advocates for the safety of children by challenging certain educational materials and philosophies.

The case further highlights concerns that Section 7 imposes sweeping limitations on speech, potentially silencing dissent and stifling public debate on controversial topics.

We at Rebel News are currently facing our own legal battle under Section 7. The woke, quasi-judicial Human Rights Tribunal is proceeding with a prosecution stemming from a three-year-old human rights complaint filed against us by a violent, racist, and predatory trans activist named Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv).

In today’s report, I interview Neufeld and his lawyer, James Kitchen, after both recently testified before the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) on child safety issues, including the harms of gender ideology in schools and the attack on free speech surrounding it.

Neufeld’s hate speech hearing, which you can learn more about here, is set to begin on November 25.