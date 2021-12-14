South Australian premier warns of fewer freedoms for venues welcoming the unvaccinated

SA Premier Steven Marshall

Liberal South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has warned businesses that venues that welcome the unvaccinated will have ‘less freedoms’ than those which discriminate.

South Australia has fallen short of implementing a state-wide ban on the unvaccinated, but health regulations will financially punish and socially stigmatise businesses that wish to treat all their clients with respect.

“There would be a bit of complexity in regards to this,” said Premier Marshall, who is considering punishing businesses with customer limits if unvaccinated patrons are in attendance. “There are people who do have legitimate reasons why they can’t be vaccinated. My strong message is that it’s really important to get vaccinated now. We’re going to provide choice, but there are increasingly more venues and individuals that don’t want to be out and about with people that are unvaccinated.”

There is no question that civil hatred and fear directed at the unvaccinated largely stems from the irresponsible language used by politicians, premiers, and health authorities. For nearly two years, the unvaccinated have been demonised in the press, with politicians blaming them for the spread of Covid, despite the new Omicron strain being brought in exclusively by fully vaccinated travellers.

In response, it has become acceptable – even virtuous – to actively exclude unvaccinated friends and family from social life.

Politicians like Premier Marshall then used this stigmatism, which they created, as an excuse to further isolate law-abiding, taxpaying citizens from Australian life.

Large corporations are implementing their own system of Vaccine Passports on guests in the absence of government health orders, which most sporting stadiums in Adelaide refuse entry to the unvaccinated.

South Australia remains one of the most difficult states to get into (unless you’re are a politician, celebrity, or member of the military). Premier Marshall expanded the home quarantine process to include a facial recognition app in the ‘COVID-19 Home Quarantine SA App’ which used the phone’s inbuilt tracking software to report back to the government.