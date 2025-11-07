Speed camera ban makes controversial Brampton building purchase look even worse

Rebel News recently returned to Brampton, Ont., to do a follow-up story regarding a building located at 175 Sandalwood Pky. W.

As real estate deals go, this one stinks to high hell. As well, this building, thanks to provincial legislation, is now a white elephant.

The building used to house Alectra Utilities. But when Alectra left, the City of Brampton purchased the edifice in 2023. And wow, did the city ever get fleeced!

Here’s the skinny: this building sold for $32.5 million in 2020. But Brampton City Council approved a deal to buy the building for $77.9 million in 2023. Yes, somehow this nondescript structure appreciated in value by $45.4 million over the course of three years!

Toronto Star reporter Kevin Donavan broke this story. Donavan noted council approved the purchase of the office building following a series of closed-door meetings. As well, the city paid $10 million more for the property than its own independent third-party appraiser valued it at.

Now why would that be?

Could it be that the seller of the property, Bikram Dhillon, is connected to Mayor Patrick Brown?

Dhillon is the CEO of the BVD Group, a corporation that deals primarily in trucking, petroleum, and real estate.

And get this: just one month prior to the sale closing in 2023, Dhillon was named as “Brampton Citizen of the Year”.

Surely a coincidence...

And you have to wonder: did Dhillon pocket the entire windfall? Or did he share some of it with The Sneaky One? Because according to our sources, this is how business is routinely done in Brampton these days.

City of Brampton pays $77.9 million for a building that sold for $32.5 million in 2020. Seller is Bikram Dhillon, a friend of Patrick Brown. The facility is supposed to process speed camera tickets. Speed cameras were just made illegal today by the prov.! https://t.co/REDWgENodE — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) October 31, 2025

So, you might ask, why did Rebel News return to Brampton to do a follow-up story?

Here’s why: the supposed reason the City of Brampton needed this building was to process speed camera tickets. And when Donovan gained access to the facility, he counted just 11 people working here. Eleven.

Of note, Rebel News would love to do a headcount, too. But these days, this building is under lockdown and is patrolled by security guards. Again, why would that be?

But get this: the very day our original report was published last week, the Ontario government passed legislation banning municipal speed cameras!

As of November 14th, all Ontario municipalities must cease operation of their speed cameras. The cash-grab gravy train is finally off the rails. Good riddance.

So then, the question arises: what is the reason for this building now that speed cameras are being eradicated? Well, there is no valid reason.

And if the City of Brampton manages to sell this white elephant, does anyone believe the city will get anywhere near that $77.9 million purchase price? Good luck with that.

Of note, when we revisited this structure last Thursday, once again a security guard – the same one who promised us that the city’s media relations team would get back to us earlier this month – frogmarched us off the property.

And there was something else notable: there were several work crews onsite renovating the property. When we asked one worker how much this was costing the taxpayer, he shrugged and said, “Who knows?”

So not only did the city vastly overpay for this structure, it would appear it took ownership of the real estate version of a pig in a poke.

We also paid a visit to Bikram Dhillon at BVD Group headquarters. We were told he wasn’t in the office and it was unknown when he would return.

Anyone buying that whopper?

At the end of the day, this real estate deal is scandalous. It smacks of egregious cronyism. It represents a complete lack of respect for taxpayers.

And questions abound:

Why did the city vastly overpay for this building?

Why the secrecy regarding the deal?

Why the lack of transparency after the deal was completed?

Did Mayor Brown get a kickback via this sale?

What is the purpose of this building now that municipal speed cameras will no longer be allowed to function as of November 14th?

Par for the course, no answers are forthcoming. Because that’s how they roll in the City of Brampton these days under the scandalous stewardship of Sneaky Patrick Brown…