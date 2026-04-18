Stop Doug Ford's $30M gravy plane!

Doug Ford once promised to end the gravy train. Now, he’s upgraded it to a $28.9 million taxpayer-funded luxury jet instead.

David Menzies
  |   April 18, 2026   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Ontario Premier Doug Ford used to boast, back in 2019, that he was "the only premier in history" not to use the premier's plane to save taxpayers money. 

He built his brand on “respect for taxpayers.” He railed against waste, mocked elites, and promised to end the gravy train.

But now, instead of stopping it, he’s upgraded it to a $28.9 million taxpayer-funded luxury jet.

Ford has once again proven just how out of touch he is with the average Ontarian, who faces rising costs, job insecurity, and strained public services. 

But with three years left of his supermajority government, Ford doesn't seem to mind the outrage of his electorate. 

But we're not letting this go without a fight.

Visit StopTheGravyPlane.com to sign our petition demanding that the Ontario government sell the jet and put the money back in the treasury, where it belongs. 

Rebel News will also be filing several freedom of information requests to learn more about the aircraft, including who will have access to it, its operating costs, and its flight history.

Pursuing these records will require significant time and expense, so please consider supporting the investigation through a donation.

Sign our petition to Stop the Gravy Plane!

449 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Premier Doug Ford,

You promised to stop the gravy train — not board the gravy plane.

Ontario taxpayers should not be forced to fund a $30 million private jet for your personal and political travel.

Sell the jet, release all costs associated with its use, and commit to using commercial or charter flights like previous premiers.

Respect taxpayers — and keep your promise.

Will you sign?

David Menzies

Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.