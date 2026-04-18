Stop Doug Ford's $30M gravy plane!

Ontario Premier Doug Ford used to boast, back in 2019, that he was "the only premier in history" not to use the premier's plane to save taxpayers money.

He built his brand on “respect for taxpayers.” He railed against waste, mocked elites, and promised to end the gravy train.

But now, instead of stopping it, he’s upgraded it to a $28.9 million taxpayer-funded luxury jet.

Doug Ford was elected by riding on the reputation of his late brother, Rob Ford.



Rob Ford would be disgusted by this private jet.pic.twitter.com/snuifxOcMO https://t.co/Abz10hSjtq — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 17, 2026

Ford has once again proven just how out of touch he is with the average Ontarian, who faces rising costs, job insecurity, and strained public services.

But with three years left of his supermajority government, Ford doesn't seem to mind the outrage of his electorate.

But we're not letting this go without a fight.

Visit StopTheGravyPlane.com to sign our petition demanding that the Ontario government sell the jet and put the money back in the treasury, where it belongs.