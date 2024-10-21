Students told to remove 'offensive' cross necklaces at Christian school

Senior students at Methodist Ladies College (MLC) in Kew are raising concerns over religious discrimination after being asked to remove Christian crosses, while other students are allowed to wear items like furry ears, tails, and rainbow-themed accessories.

According to the students, teachers have requested the removal of visible cross necklaces, with one Year 12 student recounting how her friend was told to take off her cross because another classmate found it "offensive to non-Christians."

"The teacher told my friend to remove it after a student complained, even though it's supposed to be a religious school," she explained.

If I was a mother of one of those kids, I’d buy them a BIGGER CROSS!!! pic.twitter.com/4LZtkX3eIQ — Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy Australia (@reignitedemaust) October 21, 2024

The student added that her friend's religious parents sought clarification from the school, only to be told that it "wasn't a good look" for MLC.

Although some girls have reportedly been asked to wear crosses on longer chains so they remain hidden, many feel this still amounts to unfair treatment.

While the school enforces strict uniform rules — prohibiting makeup, untied hair, and non-MLC-approved clothing — photos have surfaced of students wearing queer accessories like cat ears and rainbow socks, causing frustration among those who wish to express their faith.

A spokesperson for MLC responded by stating that the school is "committed to inclusion, respect, and diversity" and that its uniform policy is applied consistently.