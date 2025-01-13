SUCCESS! Carleton University 'fires' professor convicted of bombing synagogue

You know, we do a lot of campaigns at Rebel News — petitions, billboard ads, even our famous billboard truck. And sometimes I wonder: does it actually work? It’s worth doing, to spread the word and to get people engaged. But can we actually change things with a petition?

Here’s proof that the answer can be “yes”.

You might remember this story — a man named Hassan Diab was convicted of bombing a Jewish synagogue. He is fighting extradition to France. Yet despite this, Hassan Diab is a fully welcome, full-paid professor at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Or at least he was. He’s been fired. Or let me phrase it differently — the university has decided not to renew his contract.

You might remember we had a campaign about this at FireTheBomber.com, where we received more than 5,000 signatures on our petition. And we took our beautiful billboard truck right into the heart of Carleton, exposing facts about Diab and calling on students to sign our petition.

Well, his fellow professors seemed to love the terrorist. But I guess the publicity was too much for the university, and they decided that paying a terrorist to teach young students might not be the best choice — especially given that Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden are about to be replaced by Pierre Poilievre and Donald Trump.

I don’t know how much of the decision was due to our truck and our petition. But I know this — the entire campus was aware of our visit. From students to professors to campus security. They knew that the CBC might run cover for a terrorist professor — but Rebel News wouldn’t!

Thanks for your help if you contributed to this campaign, either as a signatory or to help us pay for the truck, including gas and the driver!

If you want to learn more, or even chip in a few dollars to help us cover the costs, visit www.FireTheBomber.com — and indeed, we did fire him, didn’t we?