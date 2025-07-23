Suncor finally grows a spine, pulls funding from climate activist charity

In a rare display of corporate sanity, Suncor Energy has abruptly cut funding to a climate activist charity peddling “resilience” projects across Indigenous communities. The decision marks a welcome shift away from the company’s years-long flirtation with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mob.

Suncor had pledged $500,000 to The Resilience Institute, a climate group focused on adapting communities to so-called “climate risks.”

But instead of handing over the cash and patting itself on the back for more hollow virtue signalling, Suncor pulled the plug — quietly, firmly, and without apology.

Good.

For years, Suncor bent over backwards to appease environmental extremists and the social justice ESG cartel — pouring money into pet causes to stay in the good graces of corporate media and Bay Street investors with pronouns in their bios.

But it looks like someone at Suncor finally read the room.

The Resilience Institute cried foul, saying the sudden cancellation leaves Indigenous “climate adaptation” projects in limbo. Translation: no more Suncor cash for consultants, DEI workshops, and infrastructure no one asked for.

Sorry, not sorry.

Ordinary Canadians — especially in Alberta — are tired of seeing our energy sector guilt-tripped into funding activist groups that hate them. They're sick of watching oil companies beg for ESG approval while Ottawa sabotages the industry at every turn.