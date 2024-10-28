Support for farm 'free traders' may trigger early election: report

Subhead:Bill C-282, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act, would enshrine dairy, poultry and egg quotas as non-negotiable in any future trade talks. The Bloc Quebecois have threatened to call an election if the bill does not become law by October 29.#

Farm free traders want senators to defeat a Quebec separatist bill that would strengthen supply management on Canadian agriculture. Should the Trudeau government not pass legislation on dairy, poultry, and egg quotas by October 29, it could dissolve the 44th Parliament.

“Trade is not a political game,” Nathan Phinney, president of the Canadian Cattle Association, testified at the Commons foreign affairs committee.

“I am shocked that we are sitting here today to discuss a private member’s bill that should have never made it this far, all because of politics,” testified Phinney, of Moncton, New Brunswick. “Trade is not a political game. This is my livelihood.”

The Bloc Quebecois earlier said it would give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a confidence-and-supply agreement after the NDP repudiated their partnership deal on September 4. But support won’t come cheap, said Bloc House leader Alain Therrien.

Among their priorities include passing Bill C-282, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act, would enshrine dairy, poultry and egg quotas as non-negotiable in any future trade talks. The one-page bill passed the Commons in 2023 and has spent 16 months in the Senate.

“A lot of people in the other place voted for this,” said Senator Mary Coyle. “Not everyone, but a lot of people voted for this, and that adds to the pressure on us as you can imagine.”

A clause-by-clause review of the bill is scheduled for the first week of November. Yves Perron, the Bloc’s critic for agriculture, said the party's ultimatum will not be extended. If it does not become law by October 29, “the Bloc will initiate discussions with the other opposition parties in order to bring down the government,” the party said in a prior statement.

“Vote down Bill C-282,” maintained Phinney. “We do not support this bill in any shape or form,” he added. “That’s where the division is happening.”

Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture representing both quota holders and free traders, concurred the bill had become too political, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “There is a lot of noise around this bill,” said Currie, an Ontario farmer.

“I think the less we turn it into a political football and get down to what this bill means, the better off we’re all going to be,” he added.

Meanwhile, quota permit holders support the bill. Western farm groups including beef and grain producers oppose it as a protectionist measure that threatens free trading of agricultural goods worth billions.

Agricultural exports nationwide were at $56 billion in 2015, when the Trudeau government was first elected. Now, that number has increased to almost $100 billion, said Annie Cullinan, director of communications to Lawrence MacAulay, the federal agriculture minister.

The spokesperson confirmed MacAulay is looking to preserve supply management, but ensured farmers would be treated fairly during any future trade agreements.

Senator Peter Harder, an opponent of C-282, said it was obvious the bill had “divided the agricultural sector” to the advantage of dairy, egg and poultry farmers. “It requires negotiators in any future negotiations or any future trade agreement to not even use the words ‘supply management,’” said Harder.

“What I want to see is nobody sacrificed,” Currie said. The current supply chain permits the federal government to set prices and limit imports.

Meanwhile, the Alberta government continues to call on the feds to “keep trade markets open and supply chains moving” across Canada.

“Canada is a trusted and principled trade partner and negotiator around the world,” wrote Matt Jones, Alberta's minister of jobs, economy and trade, in a statement to CBC News. “This bill would undermine Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner,” he added.

Alberta's exports to the U.S. totalled $162.2 billion last year, accounting for 89.6% of total provincial exports.