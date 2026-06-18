Supreme Court challenge forces Liberals to extend gun amnesty

The Liberals said the firearms amnesty would not be extended again, only for the Supreme Court of Canada to agree to hear the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights' challenge to the gun grab, forcing the government to extend it yet again.

CCFR spokeswoman Tracey Wilson joined Sheila Gunn Reid on this week's edition of The Gunn Show to break down what the extension means and where the fight goes from here.

"We were not sitting around hoping the Liberals would do the right thing," Wilson said. The CCFR had been preparing to file for an injunction at the Supreme Court level. The government's decision to extend the amnesty 90 days past the eventual ruling saved the organization significant time and money — and pushed the timeline well into the summer or fall of 2027.

The CCFR spokeswoman also noted the irony building in the government's case.

"These guns are so dangerous that we're not allowed to own them," she said. "However, we're forced to keep them for seven and a half years."

Meanwhile, Canadian gun ownership has hit a record high. According to RCMP statistics obtained by the Gun Blog, there were nearly 2.45 million Possession and Acquisition Licence holders in Canada as of December 31, 2025 — an increase of 47,000 from the previous year. Every single province and territory saw growth.

Ontario added the most new licence holders at 15,000, followed by Alberta and British Columbia at 10,000 each. Quebec surpassed half a million licensed gun owners for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Liberals "are the best gun salesmen in the country," Wilson said, pointing out that "every time they talk about banning something," Canadians go out and purchase more firearms.

Wilson also highlighted a deliberate outreach strategy that has shifted the national conversation. Ladies' range days sell out across the country. National Range Day drew 400 attendees from Wilson's own community in eastern Ottawa alone, most of them non-gun-owners trying it for the first time.

"Take your liberal friend to the range," suggested Sheila. "That's the most impactful way to change their mind."

Ten years ago, Canadians broadly supported gun bans. "The sponge of gun control has been rung dry," Wilson said. "People are sick of it. It hasn't worked, and the data speaks for itself."

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