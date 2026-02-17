Suspect in Rhode Island hockey rink mass shooting identified as transgender

In a shocking incident at Pawtucket's Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Monday, a high school hockey game turned deadly when a man dressed as a woman opened fire, killing two family members and injuring three others before taking his own life.

Disturbing footage circulating on social media shows players and fans diving for cover and rushing to the exits as bullets flew through the crowded hockey rink.

Authorities identified Robert Dorgan — who also went by Roberta Esposito — as the shooter, with court records revealing a history of gender transition that fueled deep family rifts, as reported by Fox News.

The shooting, described by Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves as a "targeted event" stemming from a family dispute, unfolded around 2:30 p.m. local time, during a match between Coventry and Blackstone Valley schools.

Dorgan's past paints a picture of turmoil. Born male in 1969, he underwent gender reassignment surgery, which became a flashpoint in his 2020 divorce. His ex-wife cited "narcissistic personality disorder traits" and the transition as grounds for separation, leading to a finalized split in 2021.

Financial woes compounded the issues, with lawsuits over unpaid debts and a reputation for a "short fuse," according to interviews and records.

Dorgan had a family member on the Blackstone Valley team, and victims included his son's mother and sibling, according to reports. A heroic bystander intervened and prevented further casualties by bringing the attack to a "swift end," the Pawtucket police chief added.

The Rhode Island tragedy echoes a disturbing pattern, coming just days after the February 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where transgender teen Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people — including his mother, half-brother, and six at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School — before dying by suicide.