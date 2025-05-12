Sussan Ley named Liberal leader — has the party abandoned its base?

Sussan Ley has been elected leader of the Liberal Party in a move that signals a shift away from the conservative platform that helped drive the success of the No campaign in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Ley narrowly defeated Angus Taylor 29 votes to 25 in a party room ballot that took less than 15 minutes, becoming the first woman to lead the Liberal Party, a move that will likely appease moderate Liberals.

Her elevation came after a surprise twist: Senator Jacinta Price — who had defected from the Nationals just days earlier to join the Liberals and run for deputy under Taylor — dropped out of the deputy race altogether.

“I will be making comments in due course,” she said as she left the meeting, declining to say whether the switch had been worth it.

Queensland MP Ted O’Brien was elected deputy leader in a landslide, defeating fellow Queenslander Phil Thompson 38-16.

Ley, 63, said she wanted to unify the party and bring a new direction. In a video statement, she declared: “My election as leader of the Liberal Party would send a very strong signal that we understand that things must be done ­differently.”

That direction appears to lean away from the right-wing positions championed by Price and her supporters.

Just two days earlier, Price endorsed Taylor and announced her bid for deputy, saying, “There is no question that returning to our roots as a party is critical right now. If we want to inspire and empower Australians across our country, we must return to these roots.”

Potential Liberal Leader Sussan Ley



- Self-identified feminist

- Supports net zero

- Has never addressed late term abortion

- Supports gender quotas

- Believes there is a gender pay gap



Sussan appears much more suited to Climate 200.



I am going to make a bold prediction. This… pic.twitter.com/MzrQgO4amU — Morgan C. Jonas 🇦🇺 (@morgancjonas) May 9, 2025

She added: “The party must stand for the ‘forgotten people’ and ‘mainstream Australians’,” recalling her grandparents “building their first home by hand with hessian bags and washing their clothes in the creek in Warners Bay, NSW.”

Despite her popularity among grassroots conservatives and backing from figures like former prime minister Tony Abbott, Price stepped aside after Taylor’s loss, leaving the leadership team to those seen as closer to the party's moderate wing.