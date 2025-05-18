Swastika sign sparks police probe at anti-Israel hate rally

Victoria Police are investigating a potential breach of state laws after a Nazi symbol appeared at a Melbourne protest.

  May 18, 2025

A sign featuring a Nazi swastika was displayed during a 'Nakba Day' rally in Melbourne on Sunday, prompting a police investigation under Victoria’s laws banning Nazi symbols from public view.

The controversial sign was seen among demonstrators gathered outside the State Library just after midday. It depicted a swastika superimposed on the Israeli flag, with the words “Zionism” at the top and “Nazism” at the bottom.

Victoria Police confirmed they are assessing whether the display breached legislation introduced in October 2023, which prohibits the public exhibition of Nazi symbols, unless used for genuine academic, religious, artistic, or educational purposes.

“No arrests were made however police have been made aware an offensive sign was sighted at the State Library shortly after midday,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Police will assess the image against state legislation to determine if an offence has been committed. Depending on the assessment a referral may also be made to AFP for further investigation.”

An estimated 2,000 people took part in the 'river to the sea' rally, which began in the CBD and moved towards Catani Gardens in St Kilda, passing the U.S. consulate.

Other signs at the protest included messages such as “Israel kills one child every 10 minutes” and “Free Palestine: From the river to the sea”.

Victoria’s legislation includes a maximum penalty of a $23,000 fine, 12 months’ imprisonment, or both for displaying Nazi symbols outside of exempted contexts.

Nakba demonstrations were also held in Brisbane and Adelaide over the weekend.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

