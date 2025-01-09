Sydney synagogue defaced with swastikas in latest antisemitic attack

A southern Sydney synagogue has been defaced with multiple swastika symbols in the latest antisemitic incident to hit the city. Police are investigating the attack, which occurred overnight at the place of worship located on Railway Avenue, Allawah.

The vandalism, which included at least a dozen swastika signs painted in red and black, was discovered early Friday morning. Among the symbols was a large black swastika at the entrance of the synagogue. CCTV footage revealed two men wearing black hoodies and masks, loitering around the building between 4am and 5am.

Synagogue President George Foster shared his distress upon receiving a call from police at around 4:30am. “I received a call from the police at around 4.30am saying they had driven by and there was graffiti all over the synagogue,” he said. “Looking at the CCTV it seems there were two men in black hoodies and masks who were spraying the walls of the synagogue.”

Foster, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, expressed deep concern over the rising antisemitic sentiment. “It is deeply distressing but it’s almost inevitable given the background on the rise of anti-Semitism currently. My parents were Holocaust survivors and this has echoes of Germany 1933 with people singling out Jewish shops, religious institutions and homes by painting them with antisemitic signs. It’s unbelievable this is happening in Australia.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns visited the scene Friday morning, where forensic police were investigating the area. Police from the St George Police Area Command are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

David Ossip, president of the Jewish Board of Deputies, called for swift justice: “Offenders must be prosecuted and receive penalties sufficient to ensure that such conduct is deterred and not normalised.” He also condemned the ongoing rise in attacks, saying, “Enough is enough.”

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, urged for the full force of the law to be applied. “The community expects swift arrests to be made and for those who deface houses of worship with the symbol of genocide to face the full force of the law.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.