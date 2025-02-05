Sydney woman avoids conviction for sending antisemitic threats

A woman who sent a vile antisemitic message to a Sydney Jewish school has been found guilty but escaped a recorded conviction.

A Sydney woman has been found guilty of sending a threatening message to a Jewish school, but a magistrate stopped short of recording a conviction despite condemning her conduct as “despicable, disgusting.”

Yasmin Mansour, 21 at the time of the offence, sent the message to the school on October 18, 2023—just 11 days after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

In the message, Mansour wrote:

“You are the children of Satan.

“…get cancer and die a slow, painful death.

“Enjoy your day. I hope it’s your last.

“Praise Hitler. If only he was here to continue the mass destruction of your bloodline.”

Mansour’s lawyer told Downing Centre Local Court that she had reacted “emotionally” to an Instagram post from the school about fundraising for Israel, which she bizarelly interpreted as supporting a “genocide.”

The court heard that during a police interview, Mansour said she had sent the message while “having a laugh” with a friend.

The hearing came amid reports of Jewish students hiding their school uniforms and avoiding public transport due to rising antisemitic attacks on Jewish schools, daycare centres, and synagogues.

Magistrate Miranda Moody refused to accept a submission of remorse, saying she was “absolutely horrified” by the message.

“It’s an extremely vulnerable time in the Jewish community,” she said.

“To send a school (this message) for a laugh and mentioning Hitler, it’s very, very serious.

“She’s 21 (at the time of the offence), she’s not a child. A 21-year-old would know the serious implications of raising Hitler to a Jewish (organisation).”

“She’s a fool. She’s behaved in a despicable, disgusting way sending that message.”

Despite her strong condemnation, the magistrate “reluctantly” decided against recording a conviction due to Mansour’s age and lack of prior criminal history. Instead, she imposed a 14-month conditional release order.

Mansour’s lawyer said she intended to meet with school representatives to apologise and planned to engage with a local rabbi to better understand the Jewish community.

