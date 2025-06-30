WATCH: Talentless grifters are getting famous by hating Jews

When targeting Jews becomes a shortcut to fame, it’s not protest — it’s propaganda dressed up as punk.

Avi Yemini
  |   June 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

There’s a sick new trend infecting the world of entertainment — and it’s not just garbage music or unfunny stand-up. It’s washed-up musicians and wannabe comedians discovering that the fastest path to fame today… is hating Jews.

You probably hadn’t heard of Bob Vylan until recently. I hadn’t either. But suddenly, this punk act is all over the BBC stage chanting anti-Israel slogans — even “death to the IDF” — while tens of thousands of white progressives applaud like he’s the second coming of Mandela.

This isn’t protest. It’s performance. And it’s not even original.

We’ve seen this script before. Kneecap? Obscure rappers until they started hurling anti-Israel slurs. Dave Smith? A so-called comedian who never cracked a smile until he started pushing the idea that Trump backing Israel would spark WW3.

Now Bob Vylan’s at the front of this twisted conga line, gaining followers not for his music — which his own fans admit they’ve never actually listened to — but for his message of hate. That tells you everything.

And let’s talk about the name. Bob Vylan — a knock-off of Bob Dylan, the legendary Jewish Zionist who held his son’s bar mitzvah at the Western Wall. Dylan stood for something real. This guy? He’s just using Jewish blood for clicks.

And it doesn’t stop at Israel. Bob Vylan even mocks white Brits for wanting their country back, saying: “I heard you want your country back? Shut the f--k up.” The same crowd that cries about “indigenous Palestinians” is cheering him on as he tells actual natives to shut up.

Flip that and say it to Palestinians? You’d be cancelled in a heartbeat. Say it to Brits? Instant Glastonbury booking.

This was never about justice or land. It’s about tearing down the West — Israel, Britain, America… and yes, Australia. The same hate-filled chants have already reached Melbourne and Sydney.

So if you’re clapping along with Bob Vylan, don’t fool yourself. You’re not standing for resistance. You’re just helping a talentless hack go viral by spitting on the very civilisation that gave him a stage in the first place.

The real Bob would be disgusted.

