Tasha Kheiriddin at the Conservative Party leadership convention

Just before the announcement of the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Tasha Kheiriddin, the head of the Jean Charest campaign, gave us an interview to answer some very pointed questions. They ranged from Charest's work with the Chinese telecom corporation Huawei to her new book The Right Path: How Conservatives Can Unite, Inspire and Take Canada Forward where she explains her road map for the success of the conservative movement in the 21st century.

Excitement and emotion were running high that night. Lots of different politicians were present in support of the race. After my interview, we learned that MP Pierre Poilievre won the leadership race with 68% of the vote and Charest, who had assured us he was built to win, won the second place with 16%.