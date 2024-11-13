Taxpayer-funded toolkit helps teachers push radical gender ideology

Regina Public Schools offered a sex-ed program for teachers on how to teach radical sex-ed to students, including using Orwellian gender-neutral language for biological terms like boys and girls, how to talk to kids about sexual pleasure using games, and how to get around objections from parents, other staff and even kids about the inappropriate content.

These are part of thousands of documents released to my friend, Lise Merle, who is running to be a Regina Public Schools trustee on a pro-parent agenda and has been labelled a hateful extremist for it.

But today you'll learn who the real extremists are. It's the people wanting to talk about pleasure with preteens and tell girls who don't want boys in their change rooms that they are hurting the boys with their desire for privacy.

The “Not Just the Tip Toolkit for Educators” — a brainwashing guide — was developed by the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity and co-authored by anti-parent trans radical Fae Johnstone's Wisdom-2-Action racket, and was paid for by a massive grant from Health Canada of $1.03 million and was dropped into target cities.

Oh, and then they charge the school boards for it. In this case, Kyla Christiansen of Regina Public Schools, who works in the diversity, equity and inclusion office, OK'd three payments of $500 for a 126-page PDF already paid for by the Canadian taxpayer.



Since Canadians paid for this document, and it may in your local school boards too, let's go through some it together. It's a workbook to help radical sex activist teachers push a federally funded radical sex activist agenda in the classroom.

On page 66, the plan is to have a pleasure focused dialogue. On page 74, it gets worse:

Can I talk about pleasure with my younger students? What about students who are not interested in sexual relationships, behaviours, or pleasure, whether it be because they feel they aren’t old enough or mature enough, or because they identify as asexual?

The next page focuses on “pro tips” to coerce students into participating:

Adding an activity-based or competitive element to your lessons

can get students excited about the topic

can get students excited about the topic Using these elements near the beginning of a sexual health unit

can be especially effective for alleviating students’ nerves

can be especially effective for alleviating students’ nerves Students can compete against each other in teams, as a collective

group against a clock, or even against a teacher

Then, page 82 addresses language and vocabulary, which is where all sex norms dissolve into Orwellian newspeak:

Instead of… “Once they reach puberty, girls will start to menstruate.” We could try… “Many people who are born with ovaries and a uterus will start to menstruate once they reach puberty.” “I use the term ‘pregnant person’ because I recognize that not everyone who gets pregnant is a woman and not every person with a

uterus is able to become pregnant.” “Assigned male at birth means that when the person was born, a doctor saw that they had a penis and said they were male. Many

people who are assigned male are boys, but some are not, and I don’t want those people to feel left out when teaching about their health.” “We’re learning about two common reproductive systems today, but everyone is different. Some people may not have a reproductive system that exactly matches the two examples we’re using today.”

Later, on page 119, the toolkit discusses how “parents, administrators or leaders,” and even students themselves, might push back. “This may take the form of harmful comments, rooted in oppressive ideology,” it ominously warns.

“Please refer to the Facilitation Skills module for more information on how to handle oppressive or harmful comments made by youth in the learning environment.”

Well, I did just that — and it gave me this example of how to tell kids they're transphobic if they are concerned about boys being in the girls' washrooms. On page 97:

A very common piece of disinformation that is spread that actively harms transgender people is the idea that trans-inclusive bathroom policies are a “safety risk” for non-trans people. Regarding gender-neutral bathrooms/changerooms, trans-inclusive bathroom policies, or conversations around gender identity and/or trans people in general, you may hear comments like this: “I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of having a trans person in the bathroom with me.”

“What if someone pretends to be trans so they can use the girl’s washroom and harass people?” These sentiments are extremely harmful to trans people, and are used to justify harassment and violence towards them all the time.

But don't lose hope about indoctrination in the classroom.

These groomers were getting some pushback, prompting Wisdom-2-Action to elicit more advice about how to deal with parents who think they should have the final say before their kids are told that mothers don't exist or before some blue-haired they/them dog parent plays a “pleasure game” with little Susie.

I've included our two main questions/points of curiosity below. We'd love to hear your thoughts on this if you have the time and capacity. We can chat over email or if you'd prefer to hop on a call to chat through this together, maybe we could find a time that works for both of us? Let me know what you think! When parents are pushing back against comprehensive and inclusive CSE, particularly when it's part of the curriculum, we're curious about what the standard routes are for resolving that issue! Furthermore, if an administrator is pushing back against CSE, again when it's part of the curriculum, and they are urging educators to act against their professional commitments, we're curious about how an educator may best resolve that situation and if/when it is helpful for a teachers' union to get involved.

This is why school board elections matter. Parents are up against a well-funded apparatus of activists working behind the scenes to indoctrinate kids and undermine parents. And this is “Just the Tip” — the tip of the iceberg — I've got hundreds of more documents to go through.