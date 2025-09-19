Taxpayers fund ‘far left activists’ at post-secondary, spend billions annually

An academic informed the Commons science committee that taxpayers are funding “far-left” activists at Canadian universities. MPs are currently scrutinizing criteria for $4.5 billion in annual research grants, Blacklock’s reported.

Simon Fraser University Economics Professor David Freeman testified that "activist faculty are almost universally left, to the far left," and advocacy-oriented scholarship is susceptible to researcher biases.

“What are some examples of that far left activism?” asked Conservative MP Vincent Ho. “Marxist scholarship or critical race theory,” replied Freeman.

Asked how Canadians can safeguard research funding to remain independent, Freeman replied: “Depoliticizing academia.” He added, “There is no easy way to do that.”

A 2024 science committee report, Distribution Of Federal Funding Among Canada’s Post-Secondary Institutions, estimates approximately $4.5 billion is spent annually on campus research nationwide, primarily through competitive funding.

Freeman believes the lack of political balance in advocacy research jeopardizes public support for universities. He questions the legitimacy of Canadian taxpayers funding left-leaning advocacy disguised as research, though acknowledges the complexity of the issue.

“I think the ideological imbalance, the cancel culture that has been documented in various sources, I think these are really deep problems if we want universities to be places that promote truth,” said Freeman.

Biochemist and University of Québec Professor Maryse Beaumier stated in an August 7 submission that she was "increasingly disillusioned about the conditions for good research" due to DEI policies affecting academic life.

A new Aristotle Foundation survey reveals nearly half of Canadian university students hide their true opinions, fearing reprisal. Of 760 students across 34 universities, 48.1% were hesitant to discuss "controversial political issues" (27.5% somewhat, 20.6% very).

“Inescapable from our study is the recognition that classroom discussions on controversial topics on university campuses fail to reflect the actual cross-section of opinions of students in the classroom,” wrote researchers for the Calgary-based think tank.

David Hunt of the Aristotle Foundation told the National Post that “Liberals basically feel free to say anything they want on any subject, regardless of consequences … while moderates and conservatives and libertarians feel like they have to radically self-censor.”

A lack of self-censorship might lead to lower grades, peer disapproval, or campus investigations, some claimed.

Nearly two in five (38.7%) respondents identified as moderate, conservative, or libertarian, while 37% identified as liberal. The remaining 24.2% were either apolitical or chose not to answer.