Elderly residents, young women targeted in spree of GTA crimes

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the concerning state of public safety in the Greater Toronto Area following the attempted kidnapping of two young women and elderly residents being targeted for theft.

According to reports, two young women were walking together at approximately 10:20 p.m. in Mississauga on June 24 when three masked suspects in an SUV attempted to force them into their vehicle. The suspects reportedly had a gun and a knife, and chased the women when they tried to flee.

A passerby intervened in the incident, and the women were able to escape physically unharmed from their attackers.

Peel Regional Police announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Waleed Khan of Etobicoke was arrested and is being charged with 33 offences related to kidnapping, firearms, and auto theft.

Khan was allegedly out on probation for other violent offences prior to his most recent arrest. According to Peel police, "the two remaining suspects are described as Middle Eastern males, late teens to mid-twenties, medium build."

In a separate case, Toronto police announced this week that they are seeking four suspects who are wanted for a series of distraction thefts targeting elderly residents. Police say the thefts occurred between October 2024 and February 2025.

The thieves would reportedly distract their victims before stealing their bank cards and withdrawing money using the stolen cards.

Toronto police previously faced criticism after a spokesperson advised residents to store their car keys close to their front door in order to avoid a confrontation with potential intruders.