‘The 12 Lies of COVID’: Pro-freedom doctors sing hilarious Christmas carol remix

In a hilarious effort to summarize the medical tyranny people have endured since life with COVID-19 a group that has been raising vaccine injury awareness put a new spin on an old Christmas jingle.

Hilarious! Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Stephen Malthouse & others who’ve been raising vaccine injury awareness with @voters_canadian sing a 🎶 12 Lies of COVID 🎶 Christmas jingle.

Report to come at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/W0nSQerUWk — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 21, 2022

“For the first lie of COVID my Tedros gave to me, a virus made in a laboratory” is the first line in this remix to the classic “Twelve Day of Christmas” tune. That first lyric of the carol, which has been dubbed the “12 lies of COVID”, pokes fun at the pro-lockdown Word Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom, and the most likely origin of COVID-19.

“The song was a group effort,” Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family doctor from B.C., told Rebel News when inquiring about how the song came to be.

Dr. Hoffe, as well as another B.C. doctor named Stephen Malthouse, can be seen singing the pro-freedom jingle alongside five others, including the president of the Canadian Voters Association, Kari Simpson.

Both doctors have put their careers on the line to advocate for informed consent and medical transparency over the last two years, and they joined Simpson and others to speak at events across Western Canada this fall on a tour called “Justice for the Vaccinated.”

Clearly, these ethical physicians were not silenced by threats from their licensing body last year for allegedly spreading “vaccine hesitancy” as the tour bus the group travelled in was plastered with photo’s visuals of Canadians who have been injured by COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Simpson, whom Rebel News acquired the Christmas sing-along footage from, the tour will start up again in the New Year and likely expand to Eastern Canada.

This huge black bus is travelling Canada raising awareness of vaccine injuries with its “Justice for the vaccinated” signage and people can literally sign the bus with their personal testimonies. We need something like this in the UK. @MarkSteynOnline @julesserkin @JamesMelville https://t.co/JYFlXccTmZ — Ollie Dewis (@olliedewis) October 15, 2022

Hopefully this jingle and some quality time spent with loved ones puts you in the Christmas spirit this year. If you appreciate that Rebel News brought you this fun report, consider supporting our independent journalism by donating here — we rely 100% on donations from our supporters and will never take a handout from the government.