COVID shots for babies? BC family doctors weigh in

It’s official, parents in Canada can now register their small children and babies as young as 6 months old to be among the first in their age group to receive COVID-19 vaccines that do not stop one from contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Registration for the babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers to receive a COVID-19 shot began last month and appointments for these children to be injected with the novel drug starts as soon as August 2 in British Columbia.

But before you rush your little bundle of joy off to receive a dose of the Health Canada-approved Moderna Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 injection, consider hearing what three family doctors from British Columbia think parents should know first.

While recently covering a peaceful protest outside of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC, I was able to ask three of the doctors in attendance — Dr. Anna Kindy, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, and Dr. Charles Hoffe — for their thoughts on whether babies to preschoolers need to be injected with COVID-19 vaccines.

“You really need to look at the information that’s being put out about giving children, particularly young children this COVID-19 shot”, said Dr. Malthouse before giving advice which he clarified is not medical advice since it's not directed to a specific patient of his.

While some countries such as the United States are rolling out vaccines for babies and toddlers, the verdict on whether or not that's necessary for the average child or whether it will be well-received is still out.

According to Yale Medicine, “Nationally only about 29% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated” compared to a 60% vaccination rate “among kids ages 12 to 17.”

Additionally, the British Medical Journal states that most children under age 5 “will have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 already” and that “75% of children aged 0-11 years in the US had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in February 2022” a figure that has likely increased since.

Click on the full video report to hear what the three BC doctors have to say, and share the report of their opinions that won't be heard on legacy, state-backed media.