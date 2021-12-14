SHOCKING: COVID vaccine death cover-up?

Submit your information If you are a pandemic whistleblower, inside government, law enforcement, inside a business, a hospital, a care home, a pharmaceutical company, or a laboratory and have information you think the public must know, fill out the form on this page. TELL US YOUR STORY

On January 16, 2021, the late Hannelore Maria Warner was among the first group of Canadians to receive a COVID-19 injection, due to her age. Warner had been hesitant to receiving the novel treatment, but according to her daughter — a Maple Ridge B.C. woman named Franci DuPerron — she went through with the the shot because she was under the impression that the worse thing that could happen to her was that she might experience a sore arm or flu-like symptoms.

However, something far worse than that happened. Within minutes of receiving a Moderna COVID-19 injection, Warner stopped breathing and showed no signs of life within the 15-minute period that the public health nurses and Sunrise of Windsor retirement home staff were required to monitor her for.

Adding to the shock of being blindsided with her mother's death was the apparent refusal from the government, and even the retirement home, to properly inform the public and other residents that people can — and have — died from these vaccines. Despite her mother's death, which has been officially labeled as a sudden death following a COVID-19 vaccination with co-existing conditions, DuPerron has been ignored by federal politicians, given the run-around by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support program, and even provided Rebel News with an email which shows that the Executive Director of Sunrise of Windsor at the time, Madelein Rondot, misled residents' family members in the retirement home into believing no resident had experienced a severe adverse reaction after they administered the Moderna vaccines in the past.

“Why didn’t they say that one resident died? It’s because they wanted everybody to get that second shot,” DuPerron stated, when trying to make sense of such a cover-up during my interview with her. DuPerron has now spent close to a year trying to get answers about her mother's death, and advocating for informed consent for Canadians. DuPerron says she wants “some acknowledgment that my mom died from the vaccine,” and for people to know “you can die from it”.

Despite the federal government's extreme pressure for people to get COVID-19 vaccines, the Government of Canada fails to list our any severe reactions, which would include death, in their COVID-19 Safety, and Side Effects section.

After interviewing DuPerron, I began investigating her mother's death to help get the answers that both the public and she deserve. In this report, I question Rondot about the misleading email she sent out to the families of Sunrise of Windsor residents, and the roadblocks I stumbled upon when trying to get answers from Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program.

