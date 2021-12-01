Can your 5-year-old kid be jabbed for COVID without your consent in Canada?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On November 19, Health Canada approved the use of Comirnaty (the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine) for children between the ages 5 to 11

But does that mean that children as young as 5 can be inoculated for COVID-19 in Canada without parental consent?

Shockingly, in British Columbia, the answer is yes.

That’s because B.C. has a sneaky little parental rights problem called the Infants Act Law, which outlines the legal position regarding “Mature Minor Consent and Immunization” for children under the age of 19.

It’s the same law that can be used to allow a doctor to assist a child identifying as transgender with undergoing a medical transition, even if a parent objects due to potential health risks associated with such treatments, including sterilization.

In this full report you’ll get a better understanding of this law, as explained by Jay Cameron, the Litigation Director for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

You’ll also learn the importance of ensuring your child is given informed consent if ever approached to receive these jabs, from the founder of Nightingale Patient Care Advocacy, Vannessa Fowler.

Both sources of information will likely prove to become very relevant in the near future as you’ll also learn in this report that elementary schools are being deemed a convenient location for children to be inoculated. Further, certain powers that be like Dr. Monika Naus, Medical Director for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, has recently made it more convenient for a designated health professional to vaccinate children 11-years-old or younger without parental consent.

