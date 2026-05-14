The Democracy Fund launches investigation into church burnings and synagogue attacks

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Executive Director of The Democracy Fund Mark Joseph discussed his organization's new investigation into the wave of church burnings and synagogue attacks in Canada over the last several years.

Joseph described why this new investigation is critical, noting the lack of action being taken by authorities and disturbing uptick in attacks. The Democracy Fund's independent investigation will be led by a certified fire investigator who will work alongside an ATIP (access to information & privacy) specialist.

"Canadians have witnessed a sharp increase in church and synagogue fires and vandalism over the past decade. The overwhelming majority of these attacks are unresolved. Numbering in the hundreds and bearing clear hallmarks of targeted action, the response from the government and authorities has been almost nonexistent," said Joseph.

The Democracy Fund's executive director elaborated on the importance of launching an independent investigation into these attacks in light of ongoing violence.

"There's been a certain amount of incuriosity on the part of the authorities. There's been no RCMP task force, there's no parliamentary committee struck," he said.

"It just seems like it's been left to the media and some outside research to take a look at it. And that's strange, if there were a hundred mosques or a hundred gurudwaras, or temples burned to the ground, I think that would get a lot of attention. I don't know why churches and synagogues don't get the same amount of attention," Joseph continued.

Since May 2021, approximately 120 churches across Canada have been burned, vandalized, or desecrated, with at least 44 completely destroyed by fire.