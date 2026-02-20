The Democracy Fund launches Religious Freedom Fellowship to protect religious liberty in Canada

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, activist Amanda Achtman discussed her new role as director of the Religious Freedom Fellowship at The Democracy Fund.

The program was launched just two days ago on Wednesday, and aims to address issues like the increasing persecution of Christians and hate crimes against Jewish people in Canada.

"This matters because we, in the more free and more prosperous part of the world, have a responsibility to set the standard for freedom, for pluralism," said Achtman.

"And so while the kinds of persecution might look different, the crisis is the same. Are people free to live, work, and worship wherever they are. So I think we actually honour those who are suffering as victims of more egregious forms of religious persecution by raising the bar and by saying we will not abide the anti-Christian bigotry that you pointed out exists in Canada," she continued.

A statement released by The Democracy Fund outlines the current plight of Christians and Jewish people in Canada. "Jews and Christians are largely responsible for advancing the principle of religious freedom in the West. However, the very communities that bequeathed this tradition are increasingly under threat in the countries that have most benefited from it," the message reads.

"In recent years, we have seen the burning, vandalism, and desecration of numerous churches in Canada. Christians face threats to the charitable status of churches, ministries, and pro-life organizations. And there are consistently threats to the independence of faith-based institutions to provide care and services in accordance with Christian principles. Meanwhile, antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed with attacks on schools, synagogues, and Jewish businesses. There is inadequate protection for Jewish spaces, including public spaces such as universities and neighbourhoods," the statement continues.

The Democracy Fund is encouraging Canadians to learn more about the program and apply at www.ReligiousFreedomFellowship.ca.