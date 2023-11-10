The 'Green energy' scam is starting to collapse: Marc Morano

Watch all new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

With so much going on in the world right now, it's easy to overlook the decline of so-called green energy policies. Here in Canada, premiers across the country are pressing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal government for relief from carbon taxes after the Liberals granted Atlantic Canada an exemption for home heating oils.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano from Climate Depot joined the show to provide his insights into this underreported phenomenon.

Detailing how off-shore wind projects and electric car projects in the U.S. and Europe are failing — despite massive government subsidies and support — Marc said things are finally starting to shift.

He told Ezra:

We now have the CEOs of just about every major Western automaker — from Mercedes to Volkswagen to Ford, Chrysler — all saying 'EVs [are] not working. They're piling up on our lots, we are hemorrhaging money.' As they're saying this, they're looking at the next 10 years and all of the mandates [for green technology] are coming in more. Government doesn't care. This is an ideology like the Soviet Union, it's like that old Soviet playbook (of central planning). They're going forward with this statutorily in our books, but finally we're getting the CEOs to come back. So what's happened globally, this is an utter and complete collapse.

See more commentary from Marc Morano at Climate Depot.com or by following him on social media.