Ottawa attempts to burn Alberta gov't over mismanaged Jasper fire

We dig into a federal blame game that’s going up in smoke. I'm Sheila Gunn Reid, and you're watching the Gunn Show.

A recent “After Action” report into last year’s devastating Jasper wildfire is making headlines—but not for the reasons you’d expect. Instead of holding the Federal Government accountable for mismanaging a fire that started in a federally controlled national park, the report tries to hang the Alberta government out to dry.

Never mind that Parks Canada has long neglected proper forest management in Jasper National Park. And never mind that it was federal jurisdiction from the get-go. Never mind the feds cut the wildfire budget in the park by 23% in the year of the fire. Never mind the feds put the wrong fire hydrants in the townsite. Never mind reality.

Joining me tonight to cut through the smoke and mirrors is Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science. Michelle has been following the eco-politics behind wildfire policy for years, and she’s here to expose how ideological environmentalism, bureaucratic cowardice, and Liberal scapegoating are putting lives, livelihoods, and entire communities at risk.

GUEST: Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.