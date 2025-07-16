Liberals prohibit Calgary-made rifle designed to comply with their regulations

They followed the rules. They built the gun. And the government banned it anyway.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

What happens when you follow every rule, design a Canadian-made sporting rifle to comply with the law, and build a business around it? If you're J.R. Cox and the team at Sterling Arms in Calgary, you get banned anyway. No warning, no consultation — just a bureaucratic stroke of the pen that labels your compliant firearm 'prohibited' and shutters your shop.

It’s the R9 Mk1 — a non-restricted, non-military-style rifle that the Liberals suddenly decided looks too scary. And just like that, workers are laid off, shelves are empty, and another Canadian firearms business is crushed under the weight of arbitrary regulation.

Joining me tonight is Tracey Wilson from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), to break down this targeted attack on legal gun owners and manufacturers, and to ask the question we’re all thinking: if obeying the law isn't enough to stay in business, what hope does anyone in the firearms community have left?

GUEST: Tracey Wilson from the CCFR.

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-16 22:14:01 -0400 Flag
    RCMP deciding on their own which guns should be banned is so Soviet. Yet another reason Alberta must leave Confederation.
  • Renaud Gagne
    commented 2025-07-16 21:33:58 -0400 Flag
    TURN THE SOUND UP. WE CAN BARELY F’ING HEAR YOU.
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-16 21:33:16 -0400 Flag
    Calgary, right?
    Need I go on?