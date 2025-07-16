Liberals prohibit Calgary-made rifle designed to comply with their regulations

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

What happens when you follow every rule, design a Canadian-made sporting rifle to comply with the law, and build a business around it? If you're J.R. Cox and the team at Sterling Arms in Calgary, you get banned anyway. No warning, no consultation — just a bureaucratic stroke of the pen that labels your compliant firearm 'prohibited' and shutters your shop.

It’s the R9 Mk1 — a non-restricted, non-military-style rifle that the Liberals suddenly decided looks too scary. And just like that, workers are laid off, shelves are empty, and another Canadian firearms business is crushed under the weight of arbitrary regulation.

Joining me tonight is Tracey Wilson from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), to break down this targeted attack on legal gun owners and manufacturers, and to ask the question we’re all thinking: if obeying the law isn't enough to stay in business, what hope does anyone in the firearms community have left?

GUEST: Tracey Wilson from the CCFR.