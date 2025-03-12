Firearm Ban Targets Canadian-Made Guns used by Law-abiding Canadians

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

The Liberal government’s sweeping firearm ban of ANOTHER 179 models is doing more than going after firearms owners who already follow the rules.

Among the casualties are firearms manufactured in Canada, including the Saskatchewan-made Crusader 9 from Black Creek Labs, which was recently added to the prohibited list.

“It’s horrible,” Scott Wenzel, owner of North Pro Sports in Saskatoon, which specializes in hunting and sport shooting equipment, told CTV NEWS. He argues that the government’s gun bans are based on politics, not public safety. “This has nothing to do with stopping crime,” he added, pointing out that law-abiding gun owners are once again paying the price while gang-related violence remains largely unaddressed.

The Liberal government’s ever-expanding ban now includes more firearms that were previously legal, leaving businesses with stock they can no longer sell and sports shooters being told to turn over cherished family heirlooms for destruction.

The ban unfairly targets hunters, sport shooters, and firearms collectors, while doing little to curb illegal gun crime when strained police resources could be used to crack down on smuggling and gang activity in an increasingly dangerous Canada.

GUEST: CCFR Executive Tracey Wilson discusses the Liberals' latest gun grab, amid a recent resurgence in the national polls.