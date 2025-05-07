Western Separation: How We Got Here — And Why It’s Not Going Away

Repeated betrayals from Ottawa have transformed the once-fringe idea into a significant political force driven by decades of frustration.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  May 07, 2025   |   News Analysis

Western Canadians have long felt alienated, overtaxed, and politically marginalized. 

On The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid and historian Dr. Michael Wagner discuss the history of Western separation, tracing its roots to the National Energy Program, resource sector decline, and regional movements. 

Repeated betrayals from Ottawa on issues like equalization and carbon taxes have transformed the once-fringe idea into a significant political force driven by decades of frustration. This conversation explores this growing movement.

Michael's book, No Other Option: Self-Determination for Alberta can be found here.

GUEST: Historian Dr. Michael Wagner on the history of Western separation.



