Mark Carney’s gun grab agenda: The unelected PM takes aim at legal gun owners

Mark Carney—the unelected Prime Minister—is already running the country like it’s his personal World Economic Forum sandbox.

Now, he’s finally getting around to the formalities: running for a seat in the House of Commons. But make no mistake—he’s been calling the shots behind the curtain for years, and now he wants to put your firearms in his policy crosshairs.

In a recent interview, Carney made it clear: even with Trudeau’s sweeping gun bans, he doesn’t think the Liberals have gone far enough. And just in time to prove their loyalty to Dear Leader 2.0, the federal government banned the Black Creek Labs “Crypto” rifle—a non-restricted firearm engineered to comply with the very same C-21 legislation they shoved down Canadians’ throats.

So let’s recap: you play by the rules, design a gun to obey their absurd, moving-goalpost laws… and they ban it anyway. That’s not public safety. That’s a slow-motion confiscation agenda. And Carney? He’s all in.

This is the same man who thinks your spending habits should be tracked by central bank digital currencies. The guy who says climate lockdowns are a conspiracy theory… but also a good idea. Now he wants to “build a better Canada”—just one where rural hunters, Indigenous trappers, sport shooters, and anyone with a legally-owned firearm are disarmed and demonized.

Meanwhile, actual criminals with smuggled handguns keep running wild in urban centres, untouched by Carney’s grand plans or Liberal crackdowns. Because let’s be honest: law-abiding citizens are easier to track, register, and ultimately control.

Carney isn’t just a threat to your wallet and your privacy—he’s a threat to your right to protect yourself, feed your family, and pass down your heritage.

You’ve been warned.

GUEST: Joining the show tonight is Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights about their foray into elections advertising to advocate for the rights of law-abiding Canadians.