Drea Humphrey shares update on 'Battle for the Birds' in Edgewood, B.C.
While the CBC retyped government press releases, Drea packed her boots and camera and moved to the farm. She's telling the story the government hoped would fly under the radar.
My colleague Drea Humphrey spent a week living out of a camper van on a farm in Edgewood, B.C.—because that's what it takes when the government tries to quietly wipe out 400 healthy ostriches and no one else asks questions.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency claims it's about H5N1 avian flu, but they haven't proven a single active case on-site. No clear outbreak. No transparent science. Just a kill order for every bird. These aren't sick animals. They're valuable research birds for avian flu and COVID-19.
So while the CBC retyped government press releases, Drea packed her boots and camera and moved to the farm. She filmed the police as they showed up to assess the protest. She interviewed the owners as they fought to save animals they consider family. And yes, she told us the birds' names—because they're not statistics, they're living creatures caught in a bureaucratic nightmare.
She's telling the story the government hoped would fly under the radar. The farmers are resisting. The birds are watching. And thanks to Drea, the rest of the country and the world finally are too.
Watch her reports. It's everything journalism should be—and almost never is. Drea joins us now to update us on the "Battle for the Birds" in B.C.
GUEST: Drea Humphrey, sharing updates on the 400 ostriches condemned to culling by the CFIA in Edgewood, B.C.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-28 22:30:16 -0400 FlagThis truly is a property issue. Killing ostriches is just the edge of the wedge. It’ll be cattle and sheep next, followed by pets. And it all will be addressed as “safety” of the public from some new disease.
We must act NOW or the government will worm their way into every aspect of our lives. The only way to stop totalitarianism is to oppose it before it grows too strong. It’s like dandelions. Pulling the little ones out of the dirt is easy but it’s hard to pull the whole plant out if it’s grown there for years.