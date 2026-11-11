The Gunn Show from the road: B.C.'s Conservative majority, a Saskatchewan change room scandal and a veteran attacked for defending poppy sellers

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This is an exclusive episode of The Gunn Show for RebelNews+ subscribers. New episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT. To watch feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

I'm out of the country on a special assignment with videographer Lincoln Jay. We work from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. most days, and the hotel loses power every 15 minutes or so. I can't tell you where I am until we're safely out. Once I can show you what we've seen, I think it will move you the way it moved me.

That left no room to book a guest. So this week we're catching up on the news together through your comments.

We start in British Columbia, where Lorne Doerkson led the Conservatives to a majority the province hasn't seen since 1933. Some of you think the Liberal holdovers in cabinet will push him aside. I don't. I do think Premier Doerkson has to move fast on DRIPA and SOGI, so that by the next election people can see the sky didn't fall.

Next is Lise Merle's reporting from a Saskatchewan rec centre. A man is alleged to have exposed himself in the women's change room there, and now the pool wants a 12-year-old girl to sit down and talk about it with four adults. Everybody said this would happen. The city can fix it by passing a rule tomorrow.

Then David Menzies reports on Captain Kunkel, a veteran who stepped in to protect cadets selling poppies. He was attacked by two children and a grown woman and now has life-altering injuries. Nobody else in the restaurant got up to help him.

Last, Tamara Lich and Lise react to Naheed Nenshi complaining about new electoral boundaries in Alberta. Rachel Notley redrew them too when she was premier.