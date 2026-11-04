B.C.'s Conservative majority and the fight ahead

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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Gunn Show: Rebel News B.C. bureau chief Drea Humphrey joins to break down the B.C. Conservative majority win, why British Columbians finally turned on the NDP, and what Premier Doerkson must do in his first months to prove the sky won't fall.

David Eby called a snap election two years early, betting voters would focus on Donald Trump while the B.C. Conservatives were in turmoil. It backfired. Voters were already fed up with gas sitting over $2, too much red tape and young people leaving the province. Many were also shaken by the Cowichan title case and what it could mean for private property.

"The electorates are not stupid," says Drea Humphrey. "They know that Eby can't do anything about Trump."

Now the hard part begins. Lorne Doerkson has promised to repeal DRIPA, the law that binds B.C. to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and some Indigenous leaders are already calling that a declaration of war. Drea warns that repealing DRIPA is "really scratching the surface" when it comes to protecting land rights.

The new government also inherits a $14 billion deficit from the NDP, along with a public service full of NDP loyalists. Activist groups funded by foreign money are expected to come out against any push to build energy projects. Doerkson's plans to frack, mine and log could bring good jobs back to rural B.C. and help Alberta too, but only if he moves fast and holds firm.

"They need to act swiftly, boldly, send a strong message," says Drea. "A new sheriff is in town."

Another open question is whether Doerkson should follow Alberta and Saskatchewan with tough laws against blockading critical infrastructure.

GUEST: Drea Humphrey, B.C. bureau chief, Rebel News