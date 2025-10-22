Liberal Gun Grab Collapses Again — Now Six Years of Amnesty for the Law-Abiding

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

The Liberals have pushed back their so-called “buyback” once again — and with it, the amnesty for law-abiding gun owners has now stretched to nearly six years.

Remember, these are the same guns Justin Trudeau banned by Order in Council back in 2020 — supposedly too dangerous for civilians. But if they were really that dangerous, why has the government let them sit safely in private gun safes for more than half a decade?

It’s almost like the Ottawa Liberals know what gun owners have said all along: we’re not the problem.

The latest delay follows a botched pilot project in Prince Edward Island, where even Liberal insiders admitted the confiscation plan was a logistical and political disaster.

Joining me tonight to break it all down is Rick Igercich, president of Canada’s National Firearms Association. We’ll talk about what this endless amnesty really means, how the “buyback” has gone off the rails, and why the Liberal war on hunters and sport shooters is built on politics, not public safety.

Because if the government truly believed its own rhetoric, they wouldn’t keep hitting the snooze button on their own gun grab.