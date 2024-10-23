CBC CEO Catherine Tait won't turn down her bonus, severance pay
Canadians can't afford her. And we wouldn't want to even if we could. No one watches the CBC and even those that do don't want to pay for Catherine Tait to expense her vacation as a work trip to the Olympics.
The CBC head-honcho told the Heritage Committee that Canadians would want the Trudeau Liberals to fulfill our obligations to her and payout millions of dollars in bonuses to CBC staff.
Tait's term at the helm of the state broadcaster mercifully comes to a close in 2025 at which point Tait could take home hundreds of thousands of dollars in severance and bonuses on top of her approximately half a million dollars in annual salary.
Canadians are being crushed by a carbon tax on everything.
Canada's competitiveness is shrinking and Tait is wringing every last cent she can out of us.
GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discusses Tait's entitlements, carbon taxes, and Canada's plummeting stock among entrepreneurs.
