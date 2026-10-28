After years of B.C. obstruction, a new premier and a new shot at pipelines

B.C. Conservatives under Lorne Doerkson won a majority after David Eby’s snap election backfired, raising the question of whether a new pipeline to the coast is finally back on the table.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   October 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

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For the first time in nearly a century, British Columbia has a Conservative government.

David Eby called a snap election two years early, and on Saturday night it blew up in his face. Lorne Doerkson’s B.C. Conservatives won a majority, the NDP was shown the door after nine years in power, and Eby announced he’s stepping down as leader.

For those of us in Alberta, few elections outside our own borders matter more. B.C. sits between our oil and the Pacific, and for years the NDP in Victoria treated that geography like a veto. John Horgan’s government went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada trying to give itself the power to restrict heavy oil moving through the Trans Mountain expansion. It lost, but the message to investors was received.

Doerkson campaigned on doubling natural gas production and scrapping emissions limits. So is a new pipeline to the coast finally back on the table, or will Ottawa and the courts find fresh ways to say no?

Tonight I’m joined by Robbie Picard of Oil and Gas World magazine and Oil Sands Strong. Robbie has spent years standing up for the men and women who work in this industry, and he’s watched Victoria block, delay and litigate project after project. We talk about what a friendly government on the other side of the Rockies could actually get built, and how fast it needs to move before the window closes.

If you work in the patch, or love someone who does, watch this one.

GUEST: Robbie Picard of Oil and Gas World magazine and Oil Sands Strong.

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