After years of B.C. obstruction, a new premier and a new shot at pipelines

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

For the first time in nearly a century, British Columbia has a Conservative government.

David Eby called a snap election two years early, and on Saturday night it blew up in his face. Lorne Doerkson’s B.C. Conservatives won a majority, the NDP was shown the door after nine years in power, and Eby announced he’s stepping down as leader.

For those of us in Alberta, few elections outside our own borders matter more. B.C. sits between our oil and the Pacific, and for years the NDP in Victoria treated that geography like a veto. John Horgan’s government went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada trying to give itself the power to restrict heavy oil moving through the Trans Mountain expansion. It lost, but the message to investors was received.

Doerkson campaigned on doubling natural gas production and scrapping emissions limits. So is a new pipeline to the coast finally back on the table, or will Ottawa and the courts find fresh ways to say no?

Tonight I’m joined by Robbie Picard of Oil and Gas World magazine and Oil Sands Strong. Robbie has spent years standing up for the men and women who work in this industry, and he’s watched Victoria block, delay and litigate project after project. We talk about what a friendly government on the other side of the Rockies could actually get built, and how fast it needs to move before the window closes.

If you work in the patch, or love someone who does, watch this one.

GUEST: Robbie Picard of Oil and Gas World magazine and Oil Sands Strong.