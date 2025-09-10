Nadine R. Wellwood’s #1 bestseller sparks debate on Alberta’s future

Alberta isn’t short on opinions, but a new #1 bestseller from Cochrane’s Nadine R. Wellwood just put a sharper edge on the conversation. The book’s core pitch is simple: shrink government, grow citizen power. Free Alberta. Less Ottawa micromanagement, more local accountability. And judging by the sales and chatter, Albertans are listening.

Wellwood roots her argument in classic thinkers and real-world economics, making the case that families and communities do better when government knows its lane and stays in it. Her goal isn’t chaos; it’s competence: fewer bureaucratic “solutions” that create new problems, and more room for people to solve the ones in front of them

The book is provoking exactly the kind of debate Alberta needs as we face our future with or without the rest of Canada:

What’s the proper size of government in a province that carries Canada’s economy on its back?

Where should decisions live —in far-away federal offices, or closer to home?

How do we protect families’ freedom to live as they see fit without outsourcing every choice to a consultant or a cabinet table?

If you’re tired of being told “government knows best,” Wellwood’s success is a signal: regular people want a say again—on pensions, schools, and the day-to-day policies that add cost and subtract common sense. Consider this your friendly reminder: Alberta works best when Albertans are in charge

