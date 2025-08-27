The Left tried to cancel Sean Feucht's Saskatoon concert — but Saskatchewan showed up anyway
Saskatchewan folks don’t scare that easily. The show went forward, a thousand gathered, and it turned into a night of faith and freedom that the censors couldn’t stop.
It almost didn’t happen. American worship leader Sean Feucht’s concert in Saskatoon came under attack from the usual mob of left-wing crybullies who tried to cancel it before a single note was played.
Tonight, we break down what really happened in Saskatoon and why these kinds of grassroots events matter more than ever in the fight for our culture.
But that's not all. Saskatchewan went from a proposed $12M surplus to $349M deficit. What happened there?
And while people here at home fight to defend freedom of assembly and worship, Premier Scott Moe is off in China, talking canola tariffs. The Carney government is failing to take the Chinese retaliation against the canola industry for Canadian EV tariffs as seriously as it takes the American steel tariffs.
Joining Sheila to talk about faith, politics, farming, and the pressure campaign to shut down voices the Left doesn’t like is Lise Merle, bringing the local perspective, and Michael Couros, analyzing the bigger political picture of expression in Canada.
Tune in to this special Saskatchewan panel, only on The Gunn Show.
GUEST: Lise Merle and Michael Couros.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-27 23:09:30 -0400 FlagGreat show tonight. I’m glad Saskatchewan is getting some attention. Manitoba needs coverage too.
Thomas Weniger commented 2025-08-27 22:29:53 -0400 FlagHi Sheila,
I enjoyed the Saskatchewan Soapbox and want to see more of these segments. Include segments on BC and Manitoba as well.
Virtually,
Thomas W