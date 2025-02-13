Unpacking Australia's TOUGH new 'hate crime' laws — The Opposition Podcast No. 34

In this episode of the Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Libertarian Party MP John Ruddick to discuss Australia’s tough new federal hate crime laws, which introduce mandatory jail sentences for hate speech, Nazi salutes and other offenses.

The legislation, passed by the Albanese government, imposes a minimum 12-month jail term for actions such as giving a Nazi salute in public and up to six years for terrorism-related hate crimes. It also introduces new offenses for threats or violence against individuals based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, gender identity and more.

While the government argues these measures are necessary to combat a surge in antisemitic incidents and rising hate crimes, critics warn that they could undermine free speech and set dangerous legal precedents. With concerns about how these laws will be enforced, some question whether existing legislation should have been used instead of imposing new, harsher penalties.

Join us as we break down the real impact of these laws, the debate over mandatory sentences, and what this could mean for Australians who value free speech and civil liberties.

Avi and Rukshan also discuss the biggest news topics of the week including the shocking video featuring two NSW nurses bragging about ‘killing’ Israeli patients at Bankstown Hospital.

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

Click on the 'join the show' button below.

Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!