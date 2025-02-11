Hospital workers SACKED after bragging about ‘killing’ Israeli patients

Two NSW Health nurses have been stood down after being filmed on a public video chat chilling antisemitic remarks, including claims that they would refuse to treat Jewish patients and would "kill them."

The Bankstown Hospital nurses were recorded by an Israeli influencer who later shared the footage on Instagram.

"It's Palestine's country, not your country you piece of s--t," the woman in the video said.

Both the man, who claimed to me a doctor, and the woman declared they "won't treat" Israeli patients, with the woman adding, "I'll kill them."

Health Minister Ryan Park confirmed on Wednesday morning that the pair had been stood down while an investigation was underway.

"This act of bastardry, this vile disgusting behaviour from two individuals will in no way diminish the value the secretary, myself as the minister, but more importantly our state has in the work that [NSW Health staff] do each and every day," Park said.

He described the footage as "shocking" and "appalling" and said he immediately directed NSW Health to take action.

UPDATE: The ‘doctor’ is actually a nurse



"They made me sick to my stomach. I have asked NSW Health to launch an urgent investigation to identify the individuals and they have also referred the matter to NSW Police.

"If the investigation concludes that this behaviour has occurred, these individuals will never be working for NSW Health again."

Park went further in his condemnation, calling the pair "disgusting and deranged individuals" whose views were not representative of "their colleagues... NSW Health... the hospital system... [and] the community."

"That view is not welcome and will not be welcome ever again in New South Wales Health as an employee," he said.

Deputy Israeli Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel took to X on Wednesday, demanding an investigation.

"There needs to be an investigation immediately into these two Australian medical professionals who are saying they will kill Israeli patients — and suggesting that they already have.

"They are expressing criminal intent towards Jewish people, this must be stopped."

In the video, the woman told the Jewish influencer, "One day your time will come and you will die the most horrible death."

The man added, "You have no idea how many Israeli dogs came into this hospital and I send them to [hell]," while making a slicing gesture across his throat.

Haskel, who lived in Australia for six years before entering politics, warned that the "disease" of antisemitism was spreading.

"This behaviour has to be treated with the highest consequences under the law and they should, at the very least, be fired," she said.

"They have broken the Hippocratic Oath, they have talked about killing Jews, they show the true racism and hate that the Australian Jewish community is currently enduring."