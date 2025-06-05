Exposing WOKE councils with Aidan McLindon
This week’s Opposition Podcast dives into explosive council clashes and a national flag debate dividing communities.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by banned Whittlesea council mayor Aidan Mclindon, who opens up about the events that led to his suspension. Mclindon was booted from his position following allegations of intimidating behaviour and misconduct brought forward by council staff — claims he strongly denies.
He argues the move was politically motivated, saying his calls for a council rate freeze and the removal of rainbow flags from childcare centres sparked internal backlash. The situation escalated when Mclindon was banned from council chambers following a heated standoff with the council’s CEO.
🚨 Whittlesea Council BANS mayor from chambers in WOKE standoff
The woke mob is at it again. This time, they've gone to extreme lengths to silence a democratically elected mayor in Victoria.
Full story:
The panel unpacks the saga, exploring what Mclindon's case reveals about free speech, political pushback and internal council dynamics.
Also on the agenda is another flag-related controversy erupting in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. A flyer promoting local kindergarten enrolments featured the Pride flag in place of the Australian flag, sparking outrage among residents. Councillors quickly moved to strip staff of decision-making power over which flags can be displayed at council facilities.
Mornington Peninsula Shire Council replaced the Australian flag with a trans flag on KINDERGARTEN promotional material.
This isn’t inclusion — it’s the erasure of national identity and the promotion of radical gender ideology to little children.
Disgraceful. Full stop.
It happened as a new poll found that over 70% of Australians support the national flag, seeing it as a unifying symbol. A majority of 61% believe it should be the only flag representing the country. Nearly three-quarters of respondents also backed singing the national anthem at school assemblies, with only 8% opposed.
In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!
Click on the 'join the show' button below.
Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!
